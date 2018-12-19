SHAMAN KING: Latest Arc Going On Hiatus For A Few Months

The newest arc of Shaman King has announced that it will be going on hiatus, for more than a few months. Hit the jump for all of the information!

When he takes a shortcut through a cemetery, Manta Oyamada meets a strange kid with headphones — surrounded by ghosts. The kid is the teenage shaman Yoh Asakura. Tapping the supernatural swordfighting powers of samurai ghost Amidamaru, Yoh fights Bokuto no Ryu, a sword-wielding gang member. But an even more dangerous opponent is stalking Yoh and Manta — a Chinese shaman who wants to possess Amidamaru." The series has had huge success since its creation, including a successful anime series and has continued to excite and surprise even after 20 years!

It was recently announced, in Shonen Magazine Edge, that the series' main arc, Shaman King The Super Star, is going to be going on a three month hiatus. While we, as an audience, do not know exactly why the hiatus has taken place, we do know that the content wont be stopping for a very long time. Its exciting to see what the future holds for this arc after its hiatus, when the series returns on April 17th. Share your thoughts on the series in the usual spot!

, a series created by Hiroyuki Takei, began way back in 1998 and has been running ever since its debut inWeekly Shonen Jump; and nowShonen Magazine Edge. THe series was described, byas follows; "