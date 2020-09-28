SHAMAN KING: New Western Release Dates Revealed For Print And Digital Versions Of The Series And Spin-Offs

Following a delay of the western release of the digital and print releases of Shaman King and it's spin-offs, a brand new date has been given for when to expect the show! Hit the jump for more information!

With Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King getting new life with a brand new anime adaption, its time to venture back into the exciting world and all of its sequels and spin-offs! It was recently announced that the entire Shaman King manga collection would be releasing in both print and digital in the west; however, COVID-19 ended up causing further delays to these releases.

Since 1998, Hiroyuki Takei has been working on the main Shaman King series and its spin-offs, creating a cohesive world that is both simple and layered in its storytelling. The first attempt at an anime was also released that even made its way to the west! Now, it looks like things are finally full steam ahead again for the franchise and its manga.

It has been confirmed that not only will the digital versions of the manga be coming to digital from October to December of this year, but there will also be printed versions of the original series coming between 2021 and 2022. Two 3-in-1 omnibus editions, out of eleven, will even release in February of 2021 at $19.99!

Since there are still more release dates to announced as the time comes, make sure to stay tuned to any further updates!

Shaman King







Shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!



Shaman King Zero







Return to the world of Shaman King! Before the Shaman Fight, there were countless tales of heartache and worry as Yoh and the others worked their ways toward the tournament.



Shaman King: Flowers







The action returns in this brand-new sequel to Shaman King! Hana Asakura finds that being the son of Yoh & Anna isn't all it's cracked up to be, and his boredom has him itching for any kind of excitement. But when a fight comes straight to his doorstep, it's from a place he least expects—his own family? The battle for Asakura supremacy begins!



Shaman King: Red Crimson







Tao Jun and Li Pairon are back in an all-new Shaman King adventure, but this time, they're the stars! Join them and their battle against the Red Crimson!



Shaman King: Super Star







Can't get enough Shaman King goodness? Then hitch a ride with Alumi, Death Zero and other Shaman King favorites in this action-packed spinoff, Shaman King: The Super Star!



Shaman King is set for release on October 6th; Shaman King Zero releases on October 13th, Shaman King: Flowers releases October 20th, Shaman King: Red Crimson comes out October 27th, and Shaman King: Super Star comes out on December 8th; on all digital reading devices and in print!