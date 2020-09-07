SHANGRI-LA FRONTIER ~ CRAPPY GAME HUNTER CHALLENGES GOD-TIER GAME: New Manga Series Announced With Promo Video

A new manga titled Shangri-La Frontier ~ Crappy Game Hunter Challenges God-Tier Game is coming to shelves soon! Hit the jump to check out the new promo video for the series!

Based on a light novel series by Rina Kata, in 2017, Shangri-La Frontier ~ Crappy Game Hunter Challenges God-Tier Game tells the story of a gamer who decides to bite off a bit more than the can chew by taking on a game that is considered "God-tier." As the light novel series began to gain popularity, a manga adaption was greenlit!

The manga, which will share the same name as the light novel, will be done by Ryosuke Fuji and will be releasing this summer in the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. As of now, a lot of buzz is starting to surround the series as its release gets closer.

Along with the new manga, Kata will be working on a new novel in issues 33-35 of Weekly Shonen Magazine. The story will follow a player in "Shangri-La Frontier," named Saiga-0, the top player in the game.

To celebrate the new series, a promo video has been released, narrated by Ayane Sakura (Ochaco in My Hero Academia). Make sure to check it out below, and we would love to hear your thoughts on the new series in the comments!





The story centers on Rakurō Hizutome, who is number one on the charts of the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website's VR Game section. He loves "crappy games," but he decides to challenge "Shangri-La Frontier," a "god-tier game" with 30 million players.



Shangri-La Frontier ~ Crappy Game Hunter Challenges God-Tier Game begins, in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, on July 15th!