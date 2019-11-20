 SHIDENKAI NO MAKI: Manga Announces It's Approaching Its Ending
Warplane manga series Shidenkai no Maki announces that the series will be approaching its climax. Hit the jump for the latest info!

Takeshi Nogami's Shidenkai no Maki has annouced, in the pages of Akita Shoten's Champion RED magazine, that the series about schoolgirls and warplanes, will be approaching its climax. The series tells the story of young girls who commute to school and fight for airspace with their old warplanes. The manga series has been running since 2013 and ran for 14 compiled volumes.


Sad to see the series ending? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual place! Make sure to keep reading Sidenkai no Maki in Champion RED magazine!
