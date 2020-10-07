SO I'M A SPIDER, SO WHAT?: Interview With Light Novel Creators Okina Baba And Tsukasa Kiyu

During the Anime Expo Lite event, Yen Press had the opportunity to interview the creates of the light novel series So I'm A Spider, So What? . Hit the jump to see what they had to say!

In 2015, writer Okina Baba and illustrator Tsukasa Kiyu launched the light novel series, So I'm A Spider, So What? The series, which is still releasing new chapters, has been a hit for fans of the isekai genre and has published 12 volumes so far.

The light novels tell the story of a young high school girl who awakens and finds herself in a world where she is now a spider! From that point on, it's up to her to survive the perils of this new world she finds herself in.

The series has also released an equally successful manga series, written by Asahiro Kakashi, which ran for eight volumes. Following the printed releases, a new series that will be streaming on Crunchyroll will be coming early next year!

In recent news, the publishing company Yen Press, a company that has been publishing the series in the west, had the opportunity to interview the creators of the series at Anime Expo Lite! Those interested will be able to read the full interview here, or watch it below! Make sure to share your thoughts on the Q&A in the comments!







In the So I’m A Spider So What? Light Novel series, a girl used to be a normal high school student but in the blink of an eye, she wakes up in a place she’s never seen before and-and she was reborn as a spider?! How could something that's nothing more than a tiny spider (that's her) possibly survive in literally the worst dungeon ever? Are there no rules? There should be some rules! Who the hell is responsible for this? SHOW YOUR FACE!



