SORCEROUS STABBER ORPHEN: Light Novel Series Returns After 4 Years
Beginning in 1994, Yoshinobu Akita's Sorcerous Stabber Orphen is a light novel series that spawned multiple anime since the series began and has been running for about 25 years. Recently, the series was on a hiatus that lasted about four years; but recently with the announcement of the new anime series in 2020, Akita and illustrator Yuuya Kusaka, will be working on a brand new volume! The new volume will be titled Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Kumikuron's Plan and will be a conecting story to the "Pre-Arc" that came out before.
After four long years, Sorcerous Stabber Orphen has returned with a brand new volume. Hit the jump to get more info on the series return.
Excited for the series return? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments and get ready for the new anime coming in January 2020! The next volume of Sorcerous Stabber Orphen is set to release on December 25th and commemorating the 25th anniversary.
