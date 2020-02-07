SPICE & WOLF: New Art Book That Celebrates The Series' History Announced From Yen Press

The long-running light novel and manga series, Spice & Wolf , is getting a special artbook released that celebrates the history of the franchise, specifically the manga. Hit the jump to learn more!

In 2006, the world of light novels and manga welcomed the addition of Isuna Hasekura's Spice & Wolf light novel series. The book was a smash upon release, and is still published today! As of now, the book has about 22 volumes.

Since its official release, the story has become an enormous fan loved franchise that includes adaptions in video games, anime, and manga! The first manga adaption came on the scene a year after the publication of the light novels.

The Spice & Wolf manga was written by Hasekura but now features the beautiful artistry of Keito Koume behind it. The manga was such a huge success that it ran until 2017 and released a total of 16 volumes.

While the story could stand on legs of its own, Koume's artwork was such a standout that it's still discussed long after the manga concluded. Now, that art can be found in one spot thanks to a brand new Yen Press release that is coming soon.

Keito Koume Illustrations: Spice & Wolf - The Tenth Year Calvados, is a new release that has been acquired through Yen Press, along with other manga. The art book celebrates ten years of Koume on the title, including cover art from the series and a full-color section from the manga, all set to release in North America.

This new title is a must-have for any fan of Spice & Wolf and Keito Koume. Make sure to share your thoughts on the release in the comments and stay tuned for the Anime Expo Lite for possible additional information from Yen Press!





