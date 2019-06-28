 SPIDER-MAN: FAKE RED New Manga Series Coming This Summer!
Manga Headlines Pictures

SPIDER-MAN: FAKE RED New Manga Series Coming This Summer!

SPIDER-MAN: FAKE RED New Manga Series Coming This Summer!

Spider-man is hitting the manga scene with a brand new story and suit! Hit the jump for all of the details on Spider-Man: Fake Red!

marvelfreek94 | 6/28/2019
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Marvel Comics and Japanese manga have always been great partners in producing content based on well established characters, in a new light. Now, thanks to Kodansha's Manga Pocket app, that will be happening again! Spider-Man: Fake Red is the latest story to be added to the app and is going to have Marvel overseeing the original story, with Yusuke Osawa handling the art. While there has been no official story revealed, yet, there is a teaser picture; that features a new suit, which can be seen below! 



Excited for the new collaboration? Excited over the new suit? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Spider-Man: Fake Red, is set to release this summer!  
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...