SPIDER-MAN: FAKE RED New Manga Series Coming This Summer!
Marvel Comics and Japanese manga have always been great partners in producing content based on well established characters, in a new light. Now, thanks to Kodansha's Manga Pocket app, that will be happening again! Spider-Man: Fake Red is the latest story to be added to the app and is going to have Marvel overseeing the original story, with Yusuke Osawa handling the art. While there has been no official story revealed, yet, there is a teaser picture; that features a new suit, which can be seen below!
Excited for the new collaboration? Excited over the new suit? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Spider-Man: Fake Red, is set to release this summer!
