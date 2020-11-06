SPOTLESS LOVE: THIS LOVE CANNOT BE ANY MORE BEAUTIFUL Manga Announces Series Conclusion

Hilarious love story Spotless Love: This Love Cannot Be Any More Beautiful has announced that its manga series is finally coming to a close. HIt the jump to learn more about when to read the conclusion.

In 2018, Otaro Maijo and Arata Momose released the love story Spotless Love: This Cannot Be Any More Beautiful. The series was published on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform and was a hit for its genre.

The game tells the story of a young girl who is so much of a clean freak, that her classmates can not stand her. After a cruel joke puts the young girl in the messiest house in town, she ends up meeting someone who becomes her soul mate.

The series is a unique and quirky twist on the traditional love story and has been running for two years due to its endearing nature and sweet characters. As of now, the series has released four compiled volumes, with the third having been released this past February.

A new announcement was recently made that revealed to readers the series has concluded this past week, in the pages of Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. While the conclusion may seem like a bittersweet moment, this means that the creators will be able to go on and bring their special story talents to new and exciting stories!

While this may be the end of the story, there will always be new and exciting tales to tell with the creators, in the future. We would love to hear your thoughts, on the series conclusion, in the usual spot!

I have an obsession with cleanliness—maybe that's why the girls in my class hate me. One day, they locked me inside the Yukimura house, which is famous in our neighborhood for being packed with garbage. But there, I met the boy I was destined to be with...

The final volume of Spotless Love: This Love Cannot Be Any More Beautiful will release on August 4th!