SQUARE ENIX: Multiple Manga Series Are Going On A Delay Due TO COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has managed to force more manga series to go on a delay. Hit the jump to see what Square Enix series are being delayed.

The company, Square Enix, has been releasing some of the most entertaining manga in the past few years, beginning in 2003, the company has released everything from romantic comedy Hi-Score Girl and The Misfit of Demon King Academy; to multiple Final Fantasy and Fire Emblem series and adaptions of the Kingdom Hearts games. One of the more iconic series Square Enix has helped release is the series, Black Butler.

Over the past few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has managed to spread across the world and force trade and commerce to a screeching halt. Multiple companies have been forced to close or work from home. This even includes the manga companies across Japan. Which has meant that many manga and magazine publications has had to delay their various series releases, due to the limited publication speed. One aspect that hasn't been considered, until now, is how it affects the shipping to other countries.

In recent news from North America's Square Enix Manga and Books, about four titles have been given delayed release dates due to the pandemic. The main reason for this is because the virus has affected shipping, sales and production. Because of this, four new series will be aiming for a winter release. The Apothecary Diaries (Natsu Hyuga and Nekokurage) will now release on December 8, 2020, Ragna Crimson (Saiki Kobayashi) will release on February 9, 2021, Beauty and the Feast (Satomi U) will release on February 13, 2021 and The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! (Wakame Konbu) will release on April 13, 2021.





Sad for the delays? Excited for new series that are coming? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!