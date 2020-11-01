STAR WARS: LEIA OJO NO SHIREN Manga Goes On Hiatus

As a result of author Haruichi's poor physical health, The LINE Manga App announced that Star Wars: Leia Ojo No Shiren is going on an indefinite hiatus...

On May 4th last year, the LINE Manga App launched Haruichi's Star Wars: Leia Ojo No Shiren manga. There have been multiple short breaks since its launch.



The story centers on a 16-year-old Leia Organa as she faces a mandatory test in preparation for becoming Queen of Alderaan. While studying various disciplines such as politics and martial arts, she falls in love with a smart, kindhearted Alderaanian named Kia. Meanwhile, fearful of the encroaching Empire's tyrannical rule, she discovers the secret about her parents.



Haruichi was an Excellent Rookie Award winner in the young division of the 70th Tetsuya Chiba Awards. Doctor Strange, her debut, ran from November 2016 to March 2017 in DeNA's free Manga Box App. In addition, Haruichi has also written manga related to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Deadpool. We wish her a speedy recovery.



Have you read the manga? Feel free to share your views in the comments section.

