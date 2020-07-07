STRAWBERRY FIELDS ONCE AGAIN: The Hit Yuri/Otaku Manga Is Coming To North America

3D love can be possible, as proven by the hit manga Strawberry Fields Once Again . Now more fans can enjoy the yuri series as it makes its way to North America! Hit the jump for more information!

School-life manga will also have a place in the medium by always giving fun and funny slice of life moments for fans to relate to. The series does tend to grow in popularity, however, the minute that romance gets involved. This includes the yuri series Strawberry Fields Once Again by Kazura Kinosaki.

What makes Kinosaki's series unique is the idea of mixing romance with Otaku culture. The series follows a high school girl who has vowed never to have a real romance, which doesn't last the minute a new girl decides she will be the future lover of the main character. The series has even been recommended for fans of otaku and the series, Éclair.

As the series continues to release in Japan, no word has been given on whether or not the series would get a western release. However, the publishing company, Yen Press has provided some significant updates on the new books that have been acquired by the company.

During the Anime Lite Expo, Yen Press announced that Kinosaki's Strawberry Fields Once Again is coming to the west, later this year! Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the usual spot!





“I’ll never have a 3D romance!” High schooler Akira loves otome games and refuses to have a 3D romance, so she’s caught off-guard when the new transfer student suddenly declares that she is Akira’s future lover! It’s the start of the bittersweet story of two girls who are more than friends but less than lovers!



Strawberry Fields Once Again is coming to North America in December!