Street Racing Manga Series INITIAL D Is Coming To Amazon Platforms

Kodansha Comics has made an arrangement with Amazon’s ComiXology to bring the classic manga series back in print for the first time in over a decade!

Created by Shuichi Shigeno, Initial D was initially serialized in the Japanese anthology title, Weekly Young Magazine from 1995 to 2013. It's set in the world of Japanese street racing with an emphasis on the drifting style of driving.



The protagonist of the story is Tak Fujiwara, a teenage delivery driver who discovers that he has impressive driving skills and challenges the dominant racing teams.



Tokyopop first published the series in English from 2002 through 2009. Only 33 of the 48 planned volumes were released.



Volumes 1 to 38 are currently available for purchase on Kindle and ComiXology. Subscribers of ComiXology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited or Amazon Prime can read them for free.



The final volumes of Initial D will be released later this year, making the entire series available In English for the first time ever.



