SUPER HXEROS: Hit Manga Series Is Officially Coming To The West Through Seven Seas Entertainment

The super funny and super raunchy manga series SUPER HXEROS is finally making its way to the west thanks to Seven Seas Entertainment. Hit the jump for more information on the upcoming series!

Initially beginning in 2017, Ryoma Kitada's SUPER HXEROS series launched in the pages of Shueisha's Jump Square magazine and, as of now, has released ten volumes. The success of the manga, in such a short time, has managed to spawn an anime as well.

The anime series launched earlier this year, from Project No.9, and has continued to release new episodes. As of now, the series has released 12 episodes. While the series is still young, there is a lot of promise for a more massive franchise to be coming.

In a recent announcement, it has been revealed that Seven Seas Entertainment has obtained the license for series and will be releasing the manga in the west! Running at $13.99 USA / $17.99 CAN, fans can expect the release sometime next year.

When the mantis-like aliens known as Kiseichuu descend on Earth, they have one goal: eradicate the human race. They do so by absorbing humans’ H-energy--the sexual passion that fuels so many people and keeps the species reproducing! The government has assembled an elite team of superheroes to fight the bugs, aided by technology that allows them to transfer their erotic energy into super powers.



High schooler Retto Enjo is recruited onto the team, partnering with four beautiful girls, one of whom is his childhood friend Kirara Hoshino. Though they were once close, they’ve grown apart in recent years, since Kirara turned distant and aloof after an encounter with the Kiseichuu in her youth. Can Retto save the world, keep his team together, and maybe even melt his childhood friend’s newly cold exterior?



SUPER HXEROS will release volume 1 in digital and print on February 2021!