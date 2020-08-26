SUPERWOMEN IN LOVE!: Hit Manga Acquired By Seven Seas Entertainment

Superheroes and love stories go hand in hand, however, Superwomen in Love promises to change the playing field a bit. Hit the jump to learn more about the recent acquisition from Seven Seas Entertainment!

When it comes to the world of manga, countless genres can be adapted, subverted, or even created! However, one of the genres that surprisingly can be overlooked more than one would care to admit is the superhero genre.

That being said, when a story does come out that delves back into the iconic world of superheroes, there is always a unique way to tell the story. One example of that is creator "sometime's" yuri series Superwomen in Love! The series follows the story of a superhero and her nemesis and how their budding romance begins to make their professional lives a bit more complicated, especially when her enemy decides to change to a life of heroism after seeing her hero's face.

Recently, the license to publish the manga in the west was acquired by Seven Seas Entertainment, meaning that the series will be seeing a western translation very soon! So far, only the series' first volume is on the docket for release, but there is no doubt that more will be on the way.

With the book coming out mid next year, will you be picking up a copy? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





When the villainess Honey Trap defeats the superheroine Rapid Rabbit, she sees her nemesis’ face for the first time…and falls head over heels in love! Unable to kill Rapid Rabbit, Honey Trap is cast out of her evil organization, her plans for world domination dashed. Now, the two superwomen are teaming up to fight evil together. Can Honey Trap defeat her former colleagues and seduce the heroine at the same time?



Volume 1 of Superwomen in Love! will be available digitally and in print in April 2021 at 12.99 USA / $16.99 CAN!