SWEETNESS AND LIGHTNING Manga Series Is Coming To An End

Having lost his wife, math teacher Kouhei Inuzuka is doing his best to raise his young daughter Tsumugi as a single father. He's pretty bad at cooking and doesn't have a huge appetite to begin with, but chance brings his little family and one of his students, Kotori Iida, together for homemade adventures. With those three cooks in the kitchen, it's no wonder this dinner table drama is so delicious.

As TV anime adaptations are often greenlit as one big large marketing campaign to boost manga sales, news that themanga series' approaching finale means that a second season of the anime is unlikely.The ending of the manga series was confirmed last Friday in Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine. Began in March 2013, there have been 10 compiled volumes to date.A 12-episode TV anime series from TMS Entertainment premiered during the Summer 2016 anime season.In terms of where the anime series ended in relation to the manga, the adaptation was not a direct, chronological re-telling, skipping certain chapters, merging others and watering down some of the more serious issues raised in the manga. It's recommended that anime viewers looking to continue the story should just start with Chapter 1.