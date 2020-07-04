SWORD ART ONLINE: ORDINAL SCALE Manga Series Announces Climax

The manga adaption of the anime film of the same name, Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale, has announced its climax. Hit the jump for more info!

In February of 2017, Aniplex distributed the anime film Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale. The film itself was a massive success. The film was seeing numbers that had it soar to the number one spot. With that success it was only a matter of time before the film had its own manga adaption set for release.

The manga of the same name was published by Nippan and was brought to life by Reki Kawahara and IsII. The manga followed the same narrative as the film and was released through Kadokawa's ComicWalker website in 2018. The manga followed the narrative of the film and, as of now, has released four compiled volumes.

Recently, news was discovered through Nippan's Hon no Hikidashi website, that the manga would be reaching its conclusion and the final volume would be coming out this Spring. With the fourth volume shipping in summer of last year, it only makes sense that its fifth and final volume would be coming relatively soon.





