SWORD ART ONLINE: PROGRESSIVE Light Novels Are Being Adapted Into A New Anime

A brand new anime is in the world of SAO titled Sword Art Online: Progressive . Hit the jump to check out the brand new announcement and teaser!

Even though the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anime has ended, there is still more story left to tell! Where one chapter closes, another is ready to open with the announcement of a new anime!

During the conclusion of the previous series, a brand new show was teased after the credits based on the Sword Art Online: Progressive light novels. The series was released in 2012 and was written by series creator Reki Kawahara and gives a different perspective of the original SAO series.

With the announcement of the new series, a brand new post of the official Sword Art Online twitter revealed a short teaser of the new series. There was also a link to more footage, but, sadly, the video is not available in the west.

As of now, there is no release date for the new series, but based on the footage, it may be sooner rather than later! We would love to hear your thoughts on the new series in the comments, and don't forget to check out the teaser below!

On the day of the strategy meeting to plan out the first-floor boss battle, Kirito, a solo player who vows to fight alone to get stronger, runs into a rare, high-level female player.



The anime adaption of Sword Art Online: Progressive is coming soon!