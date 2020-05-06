TABLEAU GATE: Manga Series Is Reaching Its Conclusion

In 2007, Rika Suzuki brought the world of Tableau Gate to the masses. The fantasy series released in 2007 in the pages of Akita Shoten's Princess Gold magazine. After only a few years in publication with the magazine, the title was later moved to Akita Shoten's Princess magazine in 2011. The manga has released 23 compiled volumes and will be releasing its 24th this August. The manga has also published in the west, with the help of publishers JManga and CMX.

The fantasy series has themes of magic and tells the story of a young boy who finds a collection of Tarot cards, called a Tablet. Not long after he begins to look at the cards, he meets a girl named Lady. With her instruction, the young boy named Satsuki is given the task to capture the monsters that come from the cards, by using the power the cards hold. The show carries interesting fantasy action elements with cards that remind fans of Yu-Gi-Oh!, and magic that reminds others of the series Zatch Bell! Even without a large following, the series still has a loyal and positive fanbase.

In recent news, it was announced in the pages of Princess, that Suzuki would be concluding the series soon, as the manga is now entering its climax. While the official end date wasn't revealed, it is good to prepare fans for whatever could happen for the end of the series.





With no sequel series planned and no idea what will be next for Suzuki, it's all a matter of reading what's to come and enjoying every turn of the page. Make sure to share your thoughts about the news in the usual spot! Tableau Gate is releasing its 24th volume on August 17th!