TEASING MASTER TAKAGI-SAN Manga Announcing News In A Week

Author Souichirou Yamamoto's comedy slice of life manga series, Teasing Master Takagi-san , has teased an announcement yet again that will be revealed in a week. Here is more information on the manga.

Manga creator and author Soichiro Yamamoto has gone to Twitter and teased fans with a promise of an announcement in approximately one week. Yes, an announcement about an announcement. The tweet has been received really well by fans, it currently sits at 21k+ likes and 5k+ retweets. People are discussing the topic even more now and the talks of a second season have gone stronger.



However, the picture shared by Yamamoto is a manga panel with the main character in focus. The caption states "In about a week, there will some kind of announcement. Please look forward to it."

This is teasing a manga-related project, what do you think? Is a second season coming or something along the manga series? As soon as anything in revealed, we will let you know.

Author Souichirou Yamamoto's manga inspired an anime series of the same name that aired from January 8, 2018 to March 26, 2018 and has 12 episodes. The anime series was animated by studio Shin-Ei Animation, Funimation has the North American license, Takahiro Enomoto is the sound director, Touko Machida/fumi Tsubota wrote the script. The series also has an OVA that aired on July 12, 2018 and was animated by the same studio as well as featured the same cast.

