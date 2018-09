TERRA FORMARS: The Manga Series Is Set To Go On Hiatus

is a series that has had an up and down battle when it comes to hiatuses. The series itself however has found quite a large degree of success since its creation in 2011. The series itself has garnered an anime series and also a sequel film that premiered just two years ago. A live action film has also been released over the past few years. With all of these successes for theseries, it does not mean that sometimes the breaks need to be applied. It is because of this that the series will be going on a short hiatus.Series creators Yu Sasuga and Kenichi Tachibana have been very open about this particular update and also when to expect its return. As far as we know now, the 41st issue ofmagazine will be the last place to catch the latest chapter in the series before the hiatus begins. This isn't the first time Terra Formars has been on hiatus, however. The first one began in March of 2017 and just came back this April. This was dsue to Sasuga's health. The hiatus, this time, is also due to his health. Though he is recovering he is able to write for the manga's return on November 15th for's 50th issue. Expectback in a few months and until then share your thoughts in the usual spot!