THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME: Light Novel Series Announces It Has Entered Its Final Arc

The long running light novel series, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, has announced that it has entered its final arc. Hit the jump for more info!

What happens when a normal guy is killed and reawakens in a world of fantasy and in the body of a blue slime? This is the strange and interesting premise to Fuse and Mitz Vah's That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime. The light novel series was published on the "Let's Become Novelists" website from 2013-2016. The series was officially put into print, in 2014, in Micro Magazine. The series has been such a success, that it even spawned a manga spin-off called "That Time I Got Reincarnated Again As A Salaryman".

Aside from its influences on manga, the series has also had an incredibly successful anime series that followed it! Acting as an adaption of Taika Kawakami's manga adaption, the series premiered in 2018 and has been streamed on both Crunchyroll and FUNimation Entertainment. The second season of the series is set to run for two cours. The first cour is set to release in October, yet the second will not be available until April 2021.

Recently, it was revealed in the 16th volume of the light novel series, that the story's final arc will begin during the 18th volume of the series. While the end is still a bit away from reality, it does show that loose ends are more than likely going to begin to tie up as the series reaches a climax worthy of world that has been created.





Excited for the final arc? Need to catch up on older volumes? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!