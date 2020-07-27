THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME: THE WAYS OF THE MONSTER NATION Released In The West Through Yen Press

A new spin-off series to the hit manga, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: The Ways Of the Monster Nation , has made its way to the west thanks to Yen Press. Hit the jump for more information!

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is a franchise that, from its humble beginnings as a light novel series by Fuse and Mitz Vah, grew into a world that fans of anime adore and clamor for its next installment. With various spin-offs and OVAs under its belt, there are endless options for fans to dive into!

Following the initial story's release in 2013, the first spin-off light novel That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: The Ways Of the Monster Nation began publishing in 2016. Written by Fuse and illustrated by Sho Okagiri and Mitz Vah. Still being published, the series has released a total of 6 volumes so far.

Since its release, the seinen series has been just as much of a hit as the original series and, according to Yen Press, has even made its way to North America! According to the publishing company, the light novel series has released its first volume in the west, for fans to dive into for both physical and digital copies!

With the new series finally in the west, readers will be able to add the spin-off series to their "slime" collection!





With all its innovations, the kingdom of Tempest-founded by the demon lord Rimuru-is a veritable paradise for travelers such as Framea, the rabbitfolk chief's daughter. Framea has always had a nose for adventure, an inquisitive mind, and a knack for discovering and identifying the latest and greatest the world has to offer! Her notepad is open at all times, ready for any three-star delights she may encounter, so when Rimuru himself gives Framea a mission to catalog the area's attractions, she will have her work cut out for her-and tons of stars to hand out!



That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: The Ways Of the Monster Nation vol. 1 is available in the west now on digital and print.