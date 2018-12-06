The BARAKAMON Manga Is Ending On It's 18th Volume This Year
Earlier today the 17th volume of the Barakamon manga debuted in stores. Inside the manga, it revealed the news that the series would be ending in it's 18th volume that lands later this year in December. The final volume will land on December 12th of this year.
The manga launched in Square Enix's Gangan Online magazine in 2009. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in July 2014. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the series as it aired, and they released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2016.
The manga is described by Yen Press as:
For a certain reason, a handsome young calligrapher by the name of Seishuu Handa uproots himself and moves to an island on the westernmost edge of Japan. "Sensei," as he comes to be known, is a city boy through and through, and has never experienced rural life until now. And by the looks of it, he has much to learn! From navigating public roads by tractor to resigning himself to having his new digs commandeered by the local children as their new hangout, the list of Sensei's hardships is shaping up to be long indeed!
