The DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Manga Now Has 10 Million Copies In Print
In just 4 months, the number of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga volumes in circulation incresed from 6 million to 10 million. The catalyst?
If you ever needed proof concerning how a successful anime adaptation can impact manga sales, look no further than Koyoharu Gotoge's dark fantasy manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.
The manga series stood at 6 million copies back in May 2019, just 1 month after the launch of the TV anime adaptation from Ufotable. However, the series has exploded in the West and now stands at 10 milion copies as of August 2019. The official Demon Slayer Twitter account made the announcement, which you can read below.
In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]