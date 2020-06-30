THE DUNGEON OF BLACK COMPANY: Hit Manga Announces Upcoming Anime Adaption

Yohei Yasumura's hit manga series The Dungeon of Black Company has announced a brand new anime adaption is coming. Hit the jump for all of the details on what the future holds!

In 2016, Yohei Yasumura launched the unique manga series, The Dungeon of Black Company. The series was released on Mag Garden's Mag Comi website and, as of now, has published five compiled volumes.

The series takes the isekai genre, of a man being transported to a fantasy world, and turns it completely on its head! The story revolves around a lazy man who, once transported to a new world, is forced to work in a mine. However, the backbreaking labor may instill some responsibility in the main character.

The series has been a decent success upon release, with the manga even having an English translation through Seven Seas Entertainment. Currently, the manga has just entered its climax. However, this is not the end of the story.

According to the manga retailer, Rakuten, the forthcoming sixth volume of the series features an announcement in regards to an anime adaption of the manga! While no further news has been released, more will most likely come as the sixth volume begins to hit shelves. Make sure to share your thoughts on the reveal in the comments!

Kinji, who lacks any kind of work ethic, is a layabout in his modern life. One day, he finds himself transported to another world–but not in a grand fantasy of a hero welcomed with open arms. He's immediately shoved into a terrible job! Now enslaved by an evil mining company in a fantasy world, Kinji's about to really learn the meaning of hard work!

The Dungeon of Black Company will release its sixth volume on July 10th!