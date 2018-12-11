The FRUITS BASKET Manga Series Is Getting A New Anime Series
Author Natsuki Takaya's romantic comedy drama manga series, Fruits Basket, is getting another anime project. There is no word wether this will be televised or will stick to the web. However, it is not the first time this manga series gets an anime. The previous series aired from July 5, 2001 to December 27, 2001 and has 26 episodes. It was directed by Akitaro Daichi and written by Higuchi Tachibana. Funimation has the English license and Studio Deen animated it.
Author Natsuki Takaya's romantic comedy drama manga series, Fruits Basket, will be getting a new anime. Here is more information on the announcement.
According to the magazine that made this announcement, the new anime series will be a reboot and adapt the manga properly. The previous anime series changed up some things from the source material and the author was not thrilled about it. The magazine also has the word "zenpen" which means entire story. There is nothing official but the most probable thing is that the new anime series will indeed be a do-over.
Tooru Honda is an orphan with nowhere to go but a tent in the woods, until the Souma family takes her in. However, the Souma family is no ordinary family, and they hide a grave secret: when they are hugged by someone of the opposite gender, they turn into animals from the Chinese Zodiac!
Now, Tooru must help Kyou and Yuki Souma hide their curse from their classmates, as well as her friends Arisa Uotani and Megumi Hanajima. As she is drawn further into the mysterious world of the Soumas, she meets more of the family, forging friendships along the way.
But this curse has caused much suffering; it has broken many Soumas. Despite this, Tooru may just be able to heal their hearts and soothe their souls.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]