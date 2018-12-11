The FRUITS BASKET Manga Series Is Getting A New Anime Series

Author Natsuki Takaya's romantic comedy drama manga series, Fruits Basket , will be getting a new anime. Here is more information on the announcement.

Author Natsuki Takaya's romantic comedy drama manga series, Fruits Basket, is getting another anime project. There is no word wether this will be televised or will stick to the web. However, it is not the first time this manga series gets an anime. The previous series aired from July 5, 2001 to December 27, 2001 and has 26 episodes. It

was directed by Akitaro Daichi and written by Higuchi Tachibana. Funimation has the English license and Studio Deen animated it.

According to the magazine that made this announcement, the new anime series will be a reboot and adapt the manga properly. The previous anime series changed up some things from the source material and the author was not thrilled about it. The magazine also has the word "zenpen" which means entire story. There is nothing official but the most probable thing is that the new anime series will indeed be a do-over.