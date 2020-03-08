THE GARDEN OF WORDS: Novel Adaption Of Hit Film Coming To The West Through Yen Press

Based on the 2013 film of the same name, The Garden of Words will finally be releasing its novel adaption to fans in the west. Hit the jump to find out when the book will be hitting shelves!

Makoto Shinkai is one of the more famous anime film creators of the recent decade, by releasing very personal and heartwarming coming of age stories. These stories touch on the topics of love, connections, loneliness, and friendship and create an emotional roller coaster that isn't so easily forgotten.

While some films like Weathering With You and Your Name. have most of the recognition, there was another film released back in 2013 called The Garden of Words. The film told the story of two people meeting in a garden and overcoming personal obstacles together.

Since its release, a novel adaption of the film was also released, which included additional scenes and even new perspectives! Surprisingly, for as long as the film has been around, along with the novel, there has never been a western release of the latter. However, that is about to change!

Thanks to Yen Press, the novel of the film is coming to both print and digital later this August! Make sure to share your thoughts on the news and to check out what a copy of the book will look like, check out Yen Press' tweet below!

In a couple of weeks, you'll have a beautiful new book to add to your Makoto Shinkai collection. pic.twitter.com/5QWlUsJYmB — Yen Press (@yenpress) August 3, 2020