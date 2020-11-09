THE GREAT PRETENDER: The Manga Adaption Of The Hit Anime Is Going On Hiatus

Based on the highly successful anime, the manga adaption of The Great Pretender has announced it will be going on hiatus. Hit the jump for more information!

Wit Studios' original animation, The Great Pretender, is about a swindler who ends up getting in over his head when one of the men he tries to trick has connections to the mafia! The show was a massive hit in Japan and is even streaming outside of the country.

Not long after the premiere of the anime, a manga adaption was released in the pages of Mag Garden's Mag Comi and the Line Manga service. The series has been written by Daichi Marui and retells the story of the anime in comic format.

Recently it was revealed on the manga's website that the series would be going on a hiatus for an undisclosed amount of time. The reason was confirmed to be because of Marui's poor health. Sadly nothing more was revealed about him or the title.

While there may not be any information on the manga's continuation, we wish Marui a speedy recovery with no hassles! Don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments section below!





Makoto Edamura is supposedly Japan's greatest swindler. Together with his partner Kudo, they try to trick a Frenchman in Asakusa but unexpectedly get tricked instead. The Frenchman, whom they tried to swindle, turns out to be Laurent Thierry- a much higher-level 'confidence man,' in control of the mafias. Edamura is yet to find out what fate awaits him, after having engaged in the Frenchman's dirty jobs...!



The Great Pretender manga has not announced a return date as of yet.