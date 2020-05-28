THE HONOR STUDENT AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL: Manga Series Set To Conclude Next Month

The spin-off series to The Irregular at Magic High School has revealed that it will be reaching its conclusion, this summer. Hit the jump for more information on the conclusion!

Tsutomu Satou's The Irregular at Magic High School is a light novel series that released, in 2011, and was received with huge acclaim from fans. The series garnered such a following, that an anime series was later released in 2014. The anime has finally gotten a second season off the ground, and is aiming for an October release. The light novel series had such a large following, that a spin-off manga was released not long after.

The Honor Student at Magic High School is written by Yu Mori, who also wrote the manga adaption of The Irregular at Magic High School. The series was released in 2012 and was published in the pages of Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh. The series follows a group of students attending magic high, and the adventures nad dangers that come with it. As of now the series has had about ten volumes released in both Japanese and English translation.

In Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh, it was revealed that the series would be concluding this June. While this may come as a surprise to some fans, after almost ten years of publication, it will be exciting to see how the story ends and what new stories Mori will take on! This will also allow fans to finish off one series, just as the second season of the anime premieres.





Excited for the conclusion? Planning on catching up before the end? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! The Honor Student At Magic High School is set to end on June 27th!