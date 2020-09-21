THE INTUITION OF HARUHI SUZUMIYA: New Cover Revealed For The Upcoming Manga

The cover art for The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya , a continuation to the long running series, has been unveiled! Hit the jump to take a look at the amazing artwork!

In 2003, light novel writer Nagaru Tanigawa and artist Noizi Ito launched the series The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya. The series followed a young man and a girl who, with their group of friends, try to find all of the weird supernatural things in the world. However, things become all too real when the friends in their group turn out to be supernatural creatures themselves, tasked with making sure Haruhi doesn't become bored and activates her incredibly dangerous powers.

The light novel series was a huge hit upon release and ran for many years, and there was never full confirmation that the series would continue following the conclusion of the first series. However, with the return of Tanigawa and Ito, after almost ten years, The Haruhi franchise has returned with The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya!

Not much is known about the story, as of yet; however there is confirmation that the light novels will release in both Japan and the west, thanks to Yen Press. Ito has even drawn the cover to the first volume, which can be seen below!

Hopefully, the return of the series will spark another fantastic run that will appeal to an even wider audience! We would love to hear your thoughts on the new series and the cover in the usual spot!





Kyon is a student at North High School in Nishinomiya. He is dragged along by his classmate, the titular Haruhi Suzumiya, an eccentric schoolgirl who seeks supernatural phenomena and figures, such as aliens, time travelers, and espers. With Kyon's reluctant help, Haruhi establishes a club called the "SOS Brigade", short for "Spreading excitement all Over the world with Haruhi Suzumiya Brigade" to investigate mysterious events.



The digital release of The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya will come in both Japan and the west on November 25th; however, the print release will come at a later date.