THE INTUITION OF HARUHI SUZUMIYA: Yen Press Will Launch The New Light Novel In English Along With Japan

A brand new light novel series is releasing in Japan titles, The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya . Yen Press will also be releasing the series at the same time as Japan! Hit the jump for more information!

Initially beginning as The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, the series was created by Naragu Tanigawa and told the story of a young man and a girl named Haruhi, who form a group that tries to find supernatural things. Come to find out most of the people in the group are supernatural creatures tasked with making sure Haruhi never gets bored and accidentally activates her dormant reality-warping abilities.

Since its release in 203, the series ran for almost 20 years, before ending this year and released 12 volumes as a light novel. Since then, the series was adapted into a manga format and later an anime. However, Tanigawa and artist Noizi Ito have another story planned for the character.

Set for release this fall, The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya is a sequel series that will continue the main story. What makes this sequel unique is that, with the help of Yen Press and Andrew Cunningham translating, the series will release simultaneously in the west, as the Japanese version comes out!

The previous series will also be releasing through the Yen On light novel imprint. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new series in the comments below!





Kyon is a student at North High School in Nishinomiya. He is dragged along by his classmate, the titular Haruhi Suzumiya, an eccentric schoolgirl who seeks supernatural phenomena and figures, such as aliens, time travelers, and espers. With Kyon's reluctant help, Haruhi establishes a club called the "SOS Brigade", short for "Spreading excitement all Over the world with Haruhi Suzumiya Brigade" to investigate mysterious events.



The digital release of The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya will come in both Japan and the west on November 25th; however, the print release will come at a later date.