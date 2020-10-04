THE KINGDOM OF THE GODS: New 288 Page Manga Title From Viz Signature Release Date Announced

One of the new manga titles that fans can look forward during the next month is called The Kingdom of the Gods. The Viz Signature release's original concept is by In-wan Youn. Read all the details below!

Readers have plenty of manga titles to look forward to reading next month during the quarantine with big name books like Fullmetal Alchemist, My Hero Academia, and more being released. A title that may not be as familiar to fans is also releasing by the name of The Kingdom of the Gods.

The original concept for The Kingdom of the Gods is credited to In-wan Youn. Eun-hee Kim is the writer and the artist is Kyung-il Yang. Bursting with content, the book has nearly 300 pages.

In addition to the actual manga book, there is also a bonus story attached as well to give fans more bang for their buck. With a price of less than fifteen dollars, the book will be releasing during the third week of May.

Are you going to be reading The Kingdom of the Gods? Check out the cover art and synopsis below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on this title!

Years of war and famine and have plunged Joseon into chaos. The young Prince Yi Moon, having lost all his bodyguards to an assassination attempt, has no choice but to turn to the mountain bandit Jae-ha for help. But as the unlikely pair race to find safety in a world gone mad, it becomes horrifyingly clear that humans aren’t the only thing they must fear! In a bonus story, a secluded island becomes a private battlefield as the notorious Japanese criminal Juu and the infamous Korean felon Han face off against each other. But they aren’t the only ones on the island…