The Latest Weekly Shōnen Champion Manga Magazine Reveals That BAKI And BEASTARS Mangaka Are Father-Daughter

The newest issue of Weekly Shonen Champion (see below) has revealed that Beastars creator Paru Itagaki and Baki mangaka Keisuke Itagaki are father-daughter. Previously, it was loosely joked within the manga community that the two were related given their shared surnames, but the latest issue of Champion shockingly confirms the news. Itagaki is a somewhat common Japanese last name so while joked, not many truly believed that the two were related.Keisuke Itagaki (62) is known for his Baki the Grappler manga series and its 4 spinoffs, which have a combined 75 million copies in print. Paru debut manga series Beastars was first published in the pages of Weekly Shonen Champion in September 2016. It will receive a TV anime adaptation in October. Like many mangaka, Paru wishes to remain anonymous and wears a chicken mask when attending events (see below).