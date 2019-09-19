 The Latest Weekly Shōnen Champion Manga Magazine Reveals That BAKI And BEASTARS Mangaka Are Father-Daughter
Prior to the release of the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Champion, the relationship between Keisuke Itagaki and Paru Itagaki was unconfirmed though heavily speculated upon within the manga community.

MarkJulian | 9/19/2019
The newest issue of Weekly Shonen Champion (see below) has revealed that Beastars creator Paru Itagaki and Baki mangaka Keisuke Itagaki are father-daughter.  Previously, it was loosely joked within the manga community that the two were related given their shared surnames, but the latest issue of Champion shockingly confirms the news.  Itagaki is a somewhat common Japanese last name so while joked, not many truly believed that the two were related.

Keisuke Itagaki (62) is known for his Baki the Grappler manga series and its 4 spinoffs, which have a combined 75 million copies in print.  Paru debut manga series Beastars was first published in the pages of Weekly Shonen Champion in September 2016. It will receive a TV anime adaptation in October.  Like many mangaka, Paru wishes to remain anonymous and wears a chicken mask when attending events (see below).


