THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS Manga Will Be Entering Its Final Arc

The latest adaption in The Legend of Zelda manga series, Twilight Princess, will be entering its final arc. Hit the jump for more information on the series!

The Legend of Zelda video game franchise has been releasing titles for decades, the most recent being The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The series has also been adapted in many different mediums from a new animated series, coming to Netflix, to manga. The Legend of Zelda manga series has been serialized by the manga duo Akira Himekawa from 1998 to 2008.

Some of the most recent series have also seen Himekawa offer up both writing and artistic skills to the series, even drawing a prologue to Skyward Sword. Most recently, the duo has returned to work on the manga adaption of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, which released in Shogakukan's Manga ONE app, in 2016. The series has been a hit among readers and, while moving from weekly chapter releases to montly, the series has always managed to keep readers engaged. By August the series will even have released seven volumes.

In recent news, it was revealed that the manga would be entering its final arc in June; according to Akira Himekawa. While many readers of the series have most likely played the game, it is still a bit bittersweet to see a well crafted series be completed. However, this will allow many readers to add another completed Zelda manga series to their collection.





Excited for the conclusion? Planning on rereading some of the earlier volumes? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess will conclude on the Manga ONE app on June 29th!