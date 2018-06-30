Manga Headlines Pictures

The LIBRA OF THE NEW ERA Manga Has Concluded Reveals The Sunday Webry Manga Website

Another manga series has ended this year. This one is Libra of the New era. A manga series that lasted at least two years. Hit the jump for the details.

marvelfreek94 | 6/30/2018
Yuuki Linuma's Libra of the New Era (Shinsei no Libra); recently published its last chapter in the pages of Shogakukan's Sunday Webry online manga site. The series originally premiered in Shogakukan's Monthly Sunday GX magazine back in the beginning of 2016, before moving to Sunday Webry. The series itself followed a man named Sezu, a person who lives in the slums of an island that is drowning in power struggles that created poverty and inequlity after a reformation and revolution. Sezu serves as a body double for someone in the ruling family, on the island. 



With the fifth compiled volume released already (back in April) it won't be long for the final voluume to be released for fans of the series to complete their collections. Sad to see the series end or eager to see where to find the series and catch up? Sound off in the usual spot! 
