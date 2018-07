The LIBRA OF THE NEW ERA Manga Has Concluded Reveals The Sunday Webry Manga Website

Yuuki Linuma's; recently published its last chapter in the pages ofonline manga site. The series originally premiered inmagazine back in the beginning of 2016, before moving to Sunday Webry. The series itself followed a man named Sezu, a person who lives in the slums of an island that is drowning in power struggles that created poverty and inequlity after a reformation and revolution. Sezu serves as a body double for someone in the ruling family, on the island.With the fifth compiled volume released already (back in April) it won't be long for the final voluume to be released for fans of the series to complete their collections. Sad to see the series end or eager to see where to find the series and catch up? Sound off in the usual spot!