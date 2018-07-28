The New POE CLAN UNICORN Manga Series Will Be Going On Hiatus
In the series, Poe no Ichizoku Unicorn (The Poe Clan Unicorn), the series follows the tale of two characters named Edgar and Allan forty years after they seemed to have traveled to London and disappeared in a fire. The current series is a sequel to the original Poe Clan Unicorn manga that ran from 1974-1976. The sereis was a fantasy genre series about a vampire named Edgar, who lived for over two hundred years prior to its 19th and 20th century setting. As of now, series writer/artist Moto Hagio, has revealed in the September issue of Shogakukan's Monthly Flowers magazine, that the new series, which began on May 28th, would be going in a hiatus until Spring of 2019.
Moto Hagio's manga series Poe Clan Unicorn, has announced that the series will be going on a hiatus. Hit the jump for all of the details!
While Hagio has not given an details as to why the hiatus is taking place, Fans can still fill the time by watching the series anime adaptation or even seeing the play as performed by the all female theater troupe Takarazuka Revue. Sad for such an early hiatus? Excited to use this time to catch up in the series? Share your thoughts in the usual place!
