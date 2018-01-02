The ONE PUNCH MAN Manga Artist Is Launching A BACK TO THE FUTURE Manga Series
Yuusuke Murata is the artist for the One Punch Man manga series, announced at the Ready Player One film "celebration event" in Tokyo on Thursday that he will launch BTTF, a manga series based on the 1985 American science-fiction film Back to the Future. The film's screenwriter Bob Gale is supervising the manga, which will include story content not seen in the film. Check out the official key visual for the manga down below!
The manga will begin serializing on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! Web site at a date to be announced later. However, Murata plans to publish the first compiled book volume on April 20. Murata is still working on the manga, but the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! site is presenting a page from the first chapter's color opening, check it out down below:
Murata noted that drawing the actor Michael J. Fox as the main lead Marty McFly is a "extremely high hurdle" to overcome, but he vows to do his best.
Robert Zemeckis directed the film, which follows Marty McFly, a high school student living in Hill Valley, California in 1985. During an interupted experiment with his scientist mentor Emmett Brown, Marty travels back in time 30 years ago to 1955. After he meets his future father and mother, he must restore the past and return to the future.
