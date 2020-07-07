THE PLACE PROMISED IN OUR EARLY DAYS: Hit Light Novel Series And More Coming To the West This Year

Yen Press has revealed some new manga coming to the West! The World’s Finest Assassin, Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat and The Place Promised in Our Early Days . Hit the jump!

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced multiple companies and productions to either close their doors for a short time or drastically adjust how business is done. While the virus has made the past few months difficult, many creators and distributors have been working tirelessly to make sure that some light-hearted content is still being brought to fans of any genre.

The recent Anime Expo (titled Anime Expo Lite) has recently completed its virtual event since no one can go to any conventions right now. The event celebrates all things anime and manga and features panels from various companies and creators about what is coming and also allow some time for questions with multiple creators.

One of the biggest North American publishers, Yen Press, recently held a panel that went into detail on what the new series would be coming to the west in the next few months. As part of many licensing acquisitions, it was revealed that The World’s Finest Assassin, Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat, and The Place Promised in Our Early Days would be two of the many series coming to the west.

While not much more has been revealed on specific release dates, the company was clear to state that the series would be released in the winter of this year! That being said, it is important to stay vigilant on any more news regarding the release of the new light novels! We would've to hear your thoughts on the recent news in the comments!

The World’s Finest Assassin, Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat







When a great assassin is reborn in another world, he finds himself the heir to a long line of killers from the shadows. With both his modern-day knowledge and experience and the special magic and techniques of this new world, he could very well become the most unstoppable assassin in history…!



The Place Promised in Our Early Days







In the Soviet-occupied Japan of an alternate history, two childhood friends who have grown apart find each other again and begin a search for a missing third friend-and possibly save the world in the process. Acclaimed director Makoto Shinkai pens his own novelization of his first feature-length animated film!



The World’s Finest Assassin, Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat and The Place Promised in Our Early Days, is coming to North America in December!