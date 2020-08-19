THE PROMISED NEVERLAND: Manga Creators Getting Original One-Shot Idea Published In English

The Promised Neverland creators will be having their original one-shot story Spirit Photographer Saburo Kono translated and published for English audiences! Hit the jump for more information!

Following the success of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's manga, The Promised Neverland, the creators decided to create a brand new one-shot story. Spirit Photographer Saburo Kono follows someone who practices in the hobby of spirit photography, which is when people take photos in hopes of catching something supernatural.

Initially, the story premiered in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump during their combined issue and was well received by fans. While the story has no ties to any past works from the creators and acts as a completely original comic, it hasn't stopped people from talking about it!

Coming in at about 45 pages, the book has recently been revealed to be published in English for western audiences! The news came following the release of the one-shot on the Shonen Jump and Manga Plus reading services.

Now that the comic is readily accessible in the west, will you be picking up a copy? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below!





The supernatural story follows a character named Saburo Kono, and they do spiritual photography. The practice is one that dates back centuries as some believe spiritual entities can be caught on film.



Spirit Photographer Saburo Kono is available now on the Shonen Jump and MANGA Plus services!