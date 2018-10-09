THE PROMISED NEVERLAND manga is coming to an end soon

The final arc of The Promised Neverland manga is just right around the corner, and some fans might not be happy. Additionally, an anime is planned for 2019.

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu who are some of the best manga creators today have made a big announcement in the 41st issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. According to both men, The Promised Neverland manga has entered its final arc.

It’s been long awaited by fans because back in February of this year, Mainichi Shimbun, the supervising editor of the manga, made clear in an interview that the series has reached its halfway point. That means the final arc wasn’t far away, therefore, fans should look forward to the end.

The ending of The Promised Neverland is a big deal because it’s one of the best manga series available today. It first hit the scene in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in August of 2016, and it quickly made a name for itself.

We understand that as of May of this year, more than five million copies of the manga have been sold worldwide, so that should give readers an idea of how popular it is.

Additionally, at the 63rd Shogakukan Manga Awards in January of this year, The Promised Neverland earned the Best Shonen Manga award. Not to mention, there are plans to create an anime that is set to air in early 2019.

Here’s the description of the manga:

Emma, Norman, and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes, and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.