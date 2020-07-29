THE SAGA OF TANYA THE EVIL: The Manga Adaption Of The Hit Novel Series Will End Its 1st Part Soon

Based on the equally successful novel series, the manga adaption of The Saga of Tanya the Evil will successfully conclude its first part next month! Hit the jump to find out what is next for the series!

In 2013, creators Carlo Zen and Shinobi Shinotsuki launched the novel series The Saga of Tanya the Evil. Celebrating the release of its 12th novel, the series has spawned multiple iterations of its story, which includes manga nad, most notably, an anime.

The manga adaption released in 2016 and was brought to life by Chika Tojo in the pages of Kadokawa's Monthly Comp Ace. As of now, the series has published 19 volumes, with the 20th releasing in December.

Acting as a strange isekai series, Tanya is a warrior and fighter who just so happens to have the mind of a Japanese salaryman who just wants to survive this wild world he woke up in. For years the manga has had massive success, and now, according to Monthly Comp Ace, the series will be concluding its 1st part this August!

With no word on when the second part will continue, fans will just have to see what August will have to offer for their favorite soldier. Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below!





High above the blood- and mud-soaked trenches, a young girl pits herself against army mages in high stakes aerial duels with bullets, spells, and bayonets. Her name is Tanya Degurechaff and she is the Devil of the Rhine, one of the greatest soldiers the Empire has ever seen! But inside her mind lives a ruthless, calculating ex-salaryman who enjoyed a peaceful life in Japan until he woke up in a war-torn world. Reborn as a destitute orphaned girl with nothing to her name but memories of a previous life, Tanya will do whatever it takes to survive, even if she can find it only behind the barrel of a gun!



The Saga of Tanya the Evil will end its first part this August!