Manga Headlines Pictures

The Top Selling Manga Volumes In Japan For The Month Of October

The Top Selling Manga Volumes In Japan For The Month Of October

Curious as to the what's currently the best-selling manga over in Japan? Here's a list of the top 20 titles. Where do you think My Hero Academia places?

MarkJulian | 11/14/2017
Filed Under: "Manga"
Just like American comic book issues are eventually collected and sold in a trade paperback, individual manga chapters that are initially released inside manga magazines are eventually collected and sold in collected "volumes."  Here are the top 20 selling manga volumes in Japan for the month of October (technically (October 2 - November 5), courtesy of MAL.

*1.　1,505,639　One Piece Vol.87
*2.　*,688,666　Kingdom Vol.48
*3.　*,640,913　Haikyuu!! Vol.28
*4.　*,601,652　Tokyo Ghoul:re Vol.13
*5.　*,420,350　Nanatsu no Taizai Vol.28 (The Seven Deadly Sins)
*6.　*,392,253　Ao no Exorcist Vol.20 (Blue Exorcist)
*7.　*,311,651　3-gatsu no Lion Vol.13 (March Comes in Like a Lion)
*8.　*,274,338　Boku no Hero Academia Vol.16 (My Hero Academia)
*9.　*,273,161　Magi Vol.36
10.　*,220,408　Gintama Vol.70

11.　*,204,819　Skip Beat! Vol.41
12.　*,194,163　Black Clover Vol.13
13.　*,187,484　Shuumatsu no Harem Vol.4 (World's End Harem)
14.　*,183,907　Grand Blue Vol.9
15.　*,180,410　Giant Killing Vol.45
16.　*,179,371　Major 2nd Vol.11
17.　*,174,721　Shokugeki no Souma Vol.27 (Food Wars!)
18.　*,153,742　Haru Matsu Bokura Vol.8 (Waiting for Spring)
19.　*,150,889　Dragon Ball Super Vol.4
20.　*,144,360　Yakusoku no Neverland Vol.6 (The Promised Neverland)

Certainly seeing One Piece at the top of the list should come as no surprise as a staggering 1.5 million copies of One Piece Volume 87 were sold during the month.  The volume was just released in Japan on November 2, barely making the cut but as you can see, it didn't need any extra days for circulation.  Also of interest, is the fact that the top 10 have all had anime adaptation at one point or another.  It isn't until the #13 spot where we find a manga that doesn't have an anime adaptation yet, and that's likely because World's End Harem just began serialization in Shonen Jump Plus on May 8, 2016.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]