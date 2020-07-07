THE VAMPIRE AND HIS PLEASANT COMPANIONS: Manga Series Making Its Way To The West From Yen Press

Supernatural romance series The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions is making its way to North America thanks to publishing company Yen Press. Hit the jump to get more information!

In 2006, Japan released the yaoi hit, A Vampire and His Pleasant Companions. The series is written by Narise Konohara and illustrated by Marimo Ragawa and has published four volumes so far but is also an ongoing series.

Giving a twist to what western fans have probably seen in the Twilight series, the series tells the story of an American vampire who finds himself in Japan under the care of a mysterious man who has caught his eye. The series has been a significant hit among readers, who clamor for a new volume whenever it is released.

As the series continues in Japan, there has been an almost certain expectation that the series would make its way to the west. However, it was not until this month that the fans finally had their answer!

During the Anime Expo Lite event, publishing company Yen Press announced a large amount of licensing acquisitions that include Konohara and Ragawa's series! With the series coming this winter, fans in the west will not have to wait long for their copies to take home. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments section!





From veteran shoujo manga artist Marimo Ragawa and BL light novelist Narise Konohara comes a strange and sexy tale! When a vampire from Nebraska named Al gets frozen in bat form, he winds up in Japan under the care of a dark and mysterious man covered in a bloody scent!



The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions is coming to North America in December!