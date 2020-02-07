THE WHITE CAT'S REVENGE AS PLOTTED FROM THE DRAGON KING'S LAP: Isekai Manga Coming To North America

As part of a huge acquisition, Yen Press is bringing another fun manga series to North America with, The White Cat's Revenge As Plotted From The Dragon King's Lap . Hit the jump to learn more!

While many say that revenge is a dish best served cold, no one ever suspects that revenge could also be innocent, fluffy, or even cute! The White Cat's Revenge As Plotted From The Dragon King's Lap is a prime example of such a type of revenge.

Written and drawn by Yamigo Kureha, the story puts a twist on the isekai and shojo genre. In the story of the manga, a young girl is yanked into another world by her friend and then abandoned. Now, with the ability to become a cat, the young woman plots a revenge scheme for all of those that have crossed her, but since no one knows she's actually a human, the plot becomes more complicated than anticipated.

The series uses its elements of comedy to create a fun and entertaining story that is an energetic departure from the typical isekai story. The comic shows a perspective of what it's like when you're not meant to be the main character in a world, but are forced to be by circumstance.

Thanks to a considerable license acquisition by Yen Press, the hit manga series will now see a North American release! While no further details were given on the dates for publication, more information will be available during their panel at Anime Expo Lite.





My life was pretty ordinary. Go to college, live in an apartment, hang out with people. But because of that pompous, irritating girl I grew up with, I got dragged into a huge mess. As usual. Now I’m in another world where she’s a well-respected shrine maiden…and I got turned into a cat. How did it come to this?!



The White Cat's Revenge As Plotted From The Dragon King's Lap is coming soon, and the Yen Press Panel at Anime Expo Lite will be held on July 3rd!