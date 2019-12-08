Third Day of Comic Market 96 Not Surprisingly Draws Over 200,000 Visitors

Hundreds of thousands have visited Comic Market 96 in a single day, the third day to be exact. This is not a surprising number, but very impressive nonetheless.

Comic Market 96 (Comiket) is a huge success right now after recent reports have claimed that on the third day of the convention, the attendee number rose to 200,000 in that day alone. It's not a surprise, it just goes to show how popular comics and manga are in Japan right now.



Since the first day until the third, we understand that over 530,000 visitors have attended the event. We have no information that can tell if any of those visitors are returnees, and that’s because Comiket does not issue unique visitor passes, therefore, a single attendee could visit any amount of time they want.



What's interesting here, is the fact that on the first day, over 160,000 comic fans attended the event, while on the second day, a whopping 170,000 people showed up. From what we can tell, there has been a gradual increase in folks showing up at the event with each passing day.



Chances are, the high numbers for the third day have much to do with the fact that it was on a Sunday, which for most people, is not a work-day.



If for some reason you’ve managed to miss out on Comic Market 96, well, worry not because Comiket 97 is just right around the corner in December of this year.

