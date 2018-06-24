This July HYBRID X HEART MAGIAS ACADEMY ATARAXIA Will Be Ending
Kadokawa has recently revealed that on July 1st; Masamune Kuji and illlustrator Hisasi's series, HybridxHeart Magias Academy Ataraxia will be releasing its 13th and final volume. As a way to build up for the release of the final volume, Hisasi has been posting illustrations of the series, on his Twitter, every day up until the last volume since June. Kadokawa has been producing the light novel series since 2014. Thats a whole four years with the series!
HybridxHeart Magias Academy Ataraxia has recently been confirmed to be ending this summer; with its final volume releasing this July.
The legacy that the series has left behind include an anime series that could be viewed on Crunchyroll as it released. The series also branched into spinoff territory in 2015 by Riku Ayakaway. The light novel series features a mixture of influences such as magic, armor and some fan service as well. HybridxHeart Magias Academy Ataraxia ends the beginning of this July.
