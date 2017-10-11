Thursday Night's JEOPARDY Episode Featured A Manga Category
After anime had a turn as a category on Jeopardy! nine years ago, manga finally had its opportunity to be featured on Thursday night's show. Some of the titles featured as answers included Sailor Moon, Attack on Titan, Speed Racer and Lone Wolf and Cub. Check out the video below. Two of the contestants are clearly fans of the genre although some of the clues were fairly obvious. The fact that the word Titan was a word in the clue Alex Trebek read for Attack on Titan made it laughably obvious.
People always say you'll know you've made it when you become a category topic on Jeopardy. Well it seems manga's time has finally come!
You can check out the clues and answers for 2008 episode that featured anime by clicking here.
