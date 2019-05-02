TO THE ABANDONED SACRED BEASTS Manga Series Getting Anime Adaptation

Author Maybe's action dark fantasy manga series, To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts , will be getting a television anime adaptation. Here is more information on the new project.

The action dark fantasy manga series written by Maybe, To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts, will be getting an anime adaptation. The studio in charge of its animation, MAPPA, has announced that this new project will be premiering this year, no specific month has been shared.

The anime will be directed by Jun Shishido, Shigeru Murakoshi will be under series composition and Daisuke Niinuma is designing the characters. The manga series has an official English translation and released its first volulme on May 2016.

The manga series' English license falls to Vertical Comics who has 7 volumes out right now. The 8th and latest volume in its original Japanese version launched on August 9, 2018 and has not been translated yet. The manga series has been published by Kodansha in the Bessatsu Shonen Magazine since June 9, 2014.







During a protacted civil war that pitted the North against the South, the outnumbered Northerners used dark magic to create monstrous super-soldiers called Incarnates. Now that the war has ended, those Sacred Beasts must learn to make their way in a peaceful society, or face death at the hands of a Beast Hunter. Nancy Schaal Bancroft, the daughter of an Incarnate, turns to hunting the hunter herself. But once she catches up with her quarry, she discovers hard truths about the lives of these Sacred Beasts.