TOKYO GHOUL:RE's Final Volume Release Brings Emotional Farewell From Sui Ishida
The 16th and final volume of Tokyo Ghoul:re has been out in Japan for several weeks now and many international fans of the series have poured over its contents, debating and discussing how Sui Ishida wrapped up the series. Also contained in volume 16 is a very detailed, informative and emotional afterword from mangaka Sui Ishida.
Tokyo Ghoul:re vol. 16 was released in Japan last month and the collection of the manga's final chapters also contained a lengthy afterword from creator Sui Ishida. Here's the English-translation.
The Toky Ghoul subreddit English-translator Kenkamishiro has provided a full-translation.
The original Tokyo Ghoul manga began its run in September 2011 and concluded in September 2014 at 14 volumes. A sequel manga, titled Toky Ghoul:re, began serialization the following month in October 2014 and was recently ended in July 2018 after 16 volumes. Studio Pierrot has provided three anime adaptations and 2 OVAs, with the most recent, ongoing adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul:re beginning this past April. A live-action film adaptation of the first manga series hit Japanese theaters in July 2017.
You can read the first part of the afterword below. CLICK HERE to read the full-translation.
I’ve already handed in the final manuscript, and I’m now writing this letter.
I would’ve written 4-komas at the end of the volume as usual, but I had a hard time writing “what comes afterwards” in such a format, so I thought that I would write an afterword instead.
Preface
Tokyo Ghoul began its serialization in September of 2011.
7 years have passed since then. My life has revolved around chasing the deadline, week after week.
I felt that if I took a break I wouldn’t be able to bring myself to draw again, so I refused to give myself a break.
Now that the series has ended, I’m finally living a life where I haven’t had a deadline looming over me for the first time in 7 years.
I wonder how I used to spend my time in the past.
If I want to be frank about how I currently feel, should I say it feels…liberating?
Tokyo Ghoul has been something that was intimately intertwined with my life, something that dominated my time and emotions, and something that changed my relationships with other people.
There was good that came with it, but oftentimes there was more bad than good.
Because of this, I felt like I was finally being released from a cage after being trapped in it for so long.
“But it’s just manga. There’s no reason for you to be pressured so much by it,” people may say with a laugh, but to me manga has always been by my side as a huge obstacle.
From the original volume 7 onwards, my stance regarding the manga changed.
I took on impossible amounts of work to try to push myself.
I cast away all sorts of things from my life, and poured all of my time into work.
I think it was because I was trying to get closer to Kaneki who’s been subjected to torture.
I’ve developed complications in my body.
I was scared at first. But after seeing all sorts of symptoms show up every few months, I resigned myself to the fact that this was the kind of body I had.
The most striking part to me was that I lost my sense of taste.
No matter what I ate, everything would taste the same. Even though the symptoms were different, I felt like I’d turned into a ghoul.
I was surprised by to what extent the human spirit is tied to the body.
There may be some readers who are disappointed by this, but I haven’t thought of drawing Tokyo Ghoul itself as fun. I hate working.
“Why am I drawing manga?”
These doubts grew ever more in my mind.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]